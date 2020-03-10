Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE), Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

The shares of Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on November 02, 2017. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hope Bancorp Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from FIG Partners Markets when it published its report on May 02, 2017.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $14.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -10.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.49.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.13% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $10.05 while ending the day at $10.14. During the trading session, a total of 903549.0 shares were traded which represents a -27.2% decline from the average session volume which is 710310.0 shares. HOPE had ended its last session trading at $11.54. Hope Bancorp Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.3 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.52, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.94, with a beta of 1.46. HOPE 52-week low price stands at $11.27 while its 52-week high price is $15.51.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Hope Bancorp Inc. has the potential to record 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. BofA/Merrill also rated HBAN as Upgrade on February 26, 2020, with its price target of $16 suggesting that HBAN could surge by 36.83% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.12/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.02% to reach $14.96/share. It started the day trading at $10.99 and traded between $9.24 and $9.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HBAN’s 50-day SMA is 13.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.95. The stock has a high of $15.63 for the year while the low is $10.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 28.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.22%, as 23.08M HOPE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.28% of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.46, while the P/B ratio is 0.92. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 11.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HBAN shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 172,724 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 117,918,160 shares of HBAN, with a total valuation of $1,600,149,431. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more HBAN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $920,680,927 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares by 1.48% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 51,665,218 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 754,705 shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated which are valued at $701,097,008. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 15,182,495 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 47,611,102 shares and is now valued at $646,082,654. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.