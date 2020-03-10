Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC), Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

The shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on October 07, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $41 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of E*TRADE Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on October 02, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $31. The stock was given Mkt Perform rating by Keefe Bruyette in its report released on September 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 45.50. Deutsche Bank was of a view that ETFC is Hold in its latest report on August 09, 2019. UBS thinks that ETFC is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 51.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 6.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.05.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.44% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $36.84 while ending the day at $36.95. During the trading session, a total of 6.86 million shares were traded which represents a -52.14% decline from the average session volume which is 4.51 million shares. ETFC had ended its last session trading at $42.20. ETFC 52-week low price stands at $34.68 while its 52-week high price is $57.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.84 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -29.76%. E*TRADE Financial Corporation has the potential to record 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on May 02, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $49. RBC Capital Mkts also rated CATY as Reiterated on October 26, 2017, with its price target of $45 suggesting that CATY could surge by 35.39% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.17/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.46% to reach $38.17/share. It started the day trading at $27.32 and traded between $24.60 and $24.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CATY’s 50-day SMA is 35.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.57. The stock has a high of $38.91 for the year while the low is $28.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.13%, as 1.79M ETFC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.38% of Cathay General Bancorp shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.09, while the P/B ratio is 0.86. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 278.96K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CATY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -16,281 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,045,660 shares of CATY, with a total valuation of $326,186,500. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CATY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $272,374,162 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Cathay General Bancorp shares by 2.37% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,324,242 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -80,655 shares of Cathay General Bancorp which are valued at $119,872,167. In the same vein, Principal Global Investors LLC decreased its Cathay General Bancorp shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 438,848 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,309,235 shares and is now valued at $119,331,014. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Cathay General Bancorp stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.