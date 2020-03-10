Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC), Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

The shares of East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on February 18, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $53 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of East West Bancorp Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on January 06, 2020, to Neutral the EWBC stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on October 08, 2019. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that EWBC is Market Perform in its latest report on August 19, 2019. Raymond James thinks that EWBC is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $51.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -9.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.61.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.96% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $32.365 while ending the day at $32.45. During the trading session, a total of 3.02 million shares were traded which represents a -139.57% decline from the average session volume which is 1.26 million shares. EWBC had ended its last session trading at $36.86. East West Bancorp Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.92 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.04, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.88, with a beta of 1.64. EWBC 52-week low price stands at $36.03 while its 52-week high price is $54.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.38%. East West Bancorp Inc. has the potential to record 4.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on April 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Piper Jaffray also rated ZSAN as Initiated on March 24, 2017, with its price target of $4 suggesting that ZSAN could surge by 93.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.74/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.70% to reach $9.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.7209 and traded between $0.625 and $0.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZSAN's 50-day SMA is 1.1400 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.0200. The stock has a high of $5.84 for the year while the low is $0.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 42.54%, as 2.84M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.34% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 2.69M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -36.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sabby Capital LLC bought more ZSAN shares, increasing its portfolio by 2,036.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sabby Capital LLC purchasing 3,409,088 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,576,491 shares of ZSAN, with a total valuation of $4,148,730. Aisling Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more ZSAN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,153,142 worth of shares.

Similarly, Armistice Capital LLC increased its Zosano Pharma Corporation shares by 1,747.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,905,665 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,802,533 shares of Zosano Pharma Corporation which are valued at $2,210,571. In the same vein, Telemetry Investments LLC increased its Zosano Pharma Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 135,142 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 861,500 shares and is now valued at $999,340. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Zosano Pharma Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.