Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD), La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

The shares of CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Needham in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CONMED Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on November 12, 2019, to Overweight the CNMD stock while also putting a $136 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on October 31, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $115. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on October 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 110. Piper Jaffray was of a view that CNMD is Overweight in its latest report on August 22, 2019. Stifel thinks that CNMD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 95.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $126.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 7.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.10.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.38% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $79.78 while ending the day at $82.34. During the trading session, a total of 576853.0 shares were traded which represents a -100.63% decline from the average session volume which is 287520.0 shares. CNMD had ended its last session trading at $93.97. CONMED Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.38 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 85.59, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.03, with a beta of 0.56. CONMED Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 CNMD 52-week low price stands at $76.41 while its 52-week high price is $116.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.90 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CONMED Corporation generated 25.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.62 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 36.67%. CONMED Corporation has the potential to record 3.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on November 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.86/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.36% to reach $13.75/share. It started the day trading at $5.4299 and traded between $4.77 and $4.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LJPC’s 50-day SMA is 6.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.58. The stock has a high of $13.90 for the year while the low is $2.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.47%, as 2.88M CNMD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.26% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.19%. Looking further, the stock has raised 62.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tang Capital Management LLC bought more LJPC shares, increasing its portfolio by 56.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tang Capital Management LLC purchasing 2,901,452 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,080,345 shares of LJPC, with a total valuation of $55,350,363. Broadfin Capital LLC meanwhile bought more LJPC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $18,413,266 worth of shares.

Similarly, RTW Investments LP increased its La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares by 13.48% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,287,991 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 271,722 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company which are valued at $15,672,738. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 129,633 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,454,494 shares and is now valued at $9,963,284. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.