Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Banc of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC), Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS)

The shares of Banc of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on January 24, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $15 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Banc of California Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Sandler O’Neill Markets when it published its report on September 11, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by DA Davidson in its report released on March 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. FIG Partners was of a view that BANC is Market Perform in its latest report on April 30, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that BANC is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $17.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -7.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.23.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.02% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $12.06 while ending the day at $12.09. During the trading session, a total of 681413.0 shares were traded which represents a -88.97% decline from the average session volume which is 360600.0 shares. BANC had ended its last session trading at $13.90. Banc of California Inc. currently has a market cap of $644.64 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 228.11, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 22.81, with a beta of 1.34. BANC 52-week low price stands at $13.10 while its 52-week high price is $19.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.0%. Banc of California Inc. has the potential to record 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on January 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $46.50. Compass Point also rated WBS as Upgrade on January 24, 2020, with its price target of $53 suggesting that WBS could surge by 42.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.27/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.14% to reach $49.95/share. It started the day trading at $31.55 and traded between $28.4697 and $28.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WBS’s 50-day SMA is 47.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 47.27. The stock has a high of $56.71 for the year while the low is $33.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.52%, as 2.21M BANC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.63% of Webster Financial Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.08, while the P/B ratio is 0.86. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 568.77K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -29.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more WBS shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 398,914 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,700,399 shares of WBS, with a total valuation of $480,019,899. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more WBS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $404,601,267 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Webster Financial Corporation shares by 1.39% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,888,452 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 108,351 shares of Webster Financial Corporation which are valued at $353,875,957. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Webster Financial Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 114,361 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,037,011 shares and is now valued at $136,240,313. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Webster Financial Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.