Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG), Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

The shares of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on October 08, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $85 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Affiliated Managers Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on July 30, 2019, to Underperform the AMG stock while also putting a $85 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on June 06, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $97. Citigroup was of a view that AMG is Neutral in its latest report on January 14, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that AMG is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 106.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $87.69. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -7.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.20.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.41% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $61.74 while ending the day at $62.45. During the trading session, a total of 884584.0 shares were traded which represents a -13.58% decline from the average session volume which is 778850.0 shares. AMG had ended its last session trading at $70.49. AMG 52-week low price stands at $67.21 while its 52-week high price is $115.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $4.52 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 27.88%. Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has the potential to record 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas published a research note on February 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.35/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.72% to reach $16.53/share. It started the day trading at $9.495 and traded between $8.93 and $8.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CS’s 50-day SMA is 12.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.42. The stock has a high of $14.12 for the year while the low is $10.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.70%, as 4.26M AMG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.17% of Credit Suisse Group AG shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.38, while the P/B ratio is 0.47. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.79M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.25% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more CS shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 376,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,616,496 shares of CS, with a total valuation of $146,484,015. EARNEST Partners LLC meanwhile sold more CS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $93,431,298 worth of shares.

Similarly, Parametric Portfolio Associates L… decreased its Credit Suisse Group AG shares by 0.78% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,658,229 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -28,709 shares of Credit Suisse Group AG which are valued at $46,130,268. Following these latest developments, around 3.10% of Credit Suisse Group AG stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.