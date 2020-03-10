2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE:SPH), Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

The shares of Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (NYSE:SPH) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Argus in its latest research note that was published on February 11, 2020. Argus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Suburban Propane Partners L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on February 09, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by UBS in its report released on January 03, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 29. Citigroup was of a view that SPH is Buy in its latest report on July 27, 2017. Stifel thinks that SPH is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 15, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 29.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $24.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -16.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 10.88.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.38% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $14.09 while ending the day at $15.50. During the trading session, a total of 642331.0 shares were traded which represents a -148.09% decline from the average session volume which is 258910.0 shares. SPH had ended its last session trading at $18.76. Suburban Propane Partners L.P. currently has a market cap of $967.82 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.95, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.99, with a beta of 0.96. Suburban Propane Partners L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 SPH 52-week low price stands at $18.49 while its 52-week high price is $24.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.64 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Suburban Propane Partners L.P. generated 5.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -203.12%. Suburban Propane Partners L.P. has the potential to record 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald published a research note on January 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.36/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.94% to reach $14.00/share. It started the day trading at $10.565 and traded between $9.00 and $10.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CGEN’s 50-day SMA is 7.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.10. The stock has a high of $10.59 for the year while the low is $2.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 20.19%, as 3.97M SPH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.85% of Compugen Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 511.01K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.37%. Looking further, the stock has raised 85.71% over the past 90 days while it gained 157.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ARK Investment Management LLC bought more CGEN shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ARK Investment Management LLC purchasing 283,993 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,975,310 shares of CGEN, with a total valuation of $64,622,232. Nikko Asset Management Americas, … meanwhile bought more CGEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $58,679,870 worth of shares.

Similarly, Rock Springs Capital Management L… decreased its Compugen Ltd. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Compugen Ltd. which are valued at $7,920,000. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (… decreased its Compugen Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,064 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 947,104 shares and is now valued at $6,819,149. Following these latest developments, around 12.00% of Compugen Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.