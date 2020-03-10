2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES), Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

The shares of RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $7 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of RPC Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on December 03, 2019. Citigroup was of a view that RES is Neutral in its latest report on October 21, 2019. Gabelli & Co thinks that RES is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 8 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $4.46. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -22.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.16.

The shares of the company dipped by -23.08% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.18 while ending the day at $2.20. During the trading session, a total of 2.96 million shares were traded which represents a -48.18% decline from the average session volume which is 2.0 million shares. RES had ended its last session trading at $2.86. RPC Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.30 RES 52-week low price stands at $2.83 while its 52-week high price is $13.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The RPC Inc. generated 50.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. RPC Inc. has the potential to record -0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on February 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Cowen also rated SAIA as Reiterated on October 31, 2019, with its price target of $90 suggesting that SAIA could surge by 29.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $79.26/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.16% to reach $99.11/share. It started the day trading at $74.162 and traded between $67.57 and $69.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SAIA’s 50-day SMA is 92.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 84.94. The stock has a high of $107.00 for the year while the low is $56.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.30%, as 1.58M RES shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.66% of Saia Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.18, while the P/B ratio is 2.22. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 291.92K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SAIA shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 4,071 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,652,240 shares of SAIA, with a total valuation of $318,110,104. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more SAIA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $229,402,674 worth of shares.

Similarly, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its Saia Inc. shares by 1.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,621,676 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 26,723 shares of Saia Inc. which are valued at $141,247,980. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Saia Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 15,188 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,413,709 shares and is now valued at $123,134,054. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Saia Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.