2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI), State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

The shares of O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $17 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of O-I Glass Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on October 31, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on August 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. BofA/Merrill was of a view that OI is Neutral in its latest report on August 02, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that OI is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $15.96. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -17.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 16.06.

The shares of the company dipped by -26.50% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.82 while ending the day at $6.85. During the trading session, a total of 3.46 million shares were traded which represents a -54.24% decline from the average session volume which is 2.24 million shares. OI had ended its last session trading at $9.32. O-I Glass Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 17.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 OI 52-week low price stands at $8.26 while its 52-week high price is $20.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.50 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The O-I Glass Inc. generated 551.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.0%. O-I Glass Inc. has the potential to record 2.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $70. Jefferies also rated STT as Upgrade on January 07, 2020, with its price target of $92 suggesting that STT could surge by 39.56% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $60.13/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.42% to reach $87.13/share. It started the day trading at $55.89 and traded between $52.50 and $52.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that STT’s 50-day SMA is 76.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 65.11. The stock has a high of $85.89 for the year while the low is $48.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.58%, as 5.44M OI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.54% of State Street Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.81, while the P/B ratio is 0.89. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.97M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.12% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more STT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -414,355 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,717,446 shares of STT, with a total valuation of $2,096,270,441. Massachusetts Financial Services … meanwhile sold more STT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,795,062,621 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its State Street Corporation shares by 59.90% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 23,626,955 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 8,851,158 shares of State Street Corporation which are valued at $1,786,906,607. In the same vein, Longview Partners LLP increased its State Street Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,101,511 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 19,337,044 shares and is now valued at $1,462,460,638. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of State Street Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.