2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI), Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

The shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Laredo Petroleum Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank advised investors in its research note published on January 27, 2020, to Hold the LPI stock while also putting a $2.50 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on December 17, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $2. Credit Suisse was of a view that LPI is Neutral in its latest report on July 10, 2019. Williams Capital Group thinks that LPI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 16, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -37.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -88.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 8.03.

The shares of the company dipped by -40.08% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.42 while ending the day at $0.42. During the trading session, a total of 11.04 million shares were traded which represents a -78.87% decline from the average session volume which is 6.17 million shares. LPI had ended its last session trading at $0.70. Laredo Petroleum Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.39, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 LPI 52-week low price stands at $0.67 while its 52-week high price is $3.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.17 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Laredo Petroleum Inc. generated 40.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 29.41%. Laredo Petroleum Inc. has the potential to record 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on November 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) is now rated as Negative. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.67/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.04% to reach $11.08/share. It started the day trading at $7.17 and traded between $6.665 and $6.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RLGY’s 50-day SMA is 10.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.13. The stock has a high of $13.88 for the year while the low is $4.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 33.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.00%, as 30.19M LPI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 26.76% of Realogy Holdings Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.59% over the past 90 days while it gained 35.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more RLGY shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 162,360 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,217,621 shares of RLGY, with a total valuation of $192,924,606. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more RLGY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $182,453,786 worth of shares.

Similarly, Southeastern Asset Management, In… decreased its Realogy Holdings Corp. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 16,576,933 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. which are valued at $175,549,720. In the same vein, EdgePoint Investment Group, Inc. decreased its Realogy Holdings Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 226,819 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 14,696,104 shares and is now valued at $155,631,741. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Realogy Holdings Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.