2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX), VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

The shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on November 12, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $11. The stock was given Strong Buy rating by Raymond James in its report released on June 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. Cowen was of a view that HLX is Outperform in its latest report on February 21, 2019. Raymond James thinks that HLX is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.04. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -42.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 11.66.

The shares of the company dipped by -44.32% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.81 while ending the day at $2.89. During the trading session, a total of 2.13 million shares were traded which represents a -84.98% decline from the average session volume which is 1.15 million shares. HLX had ended its last session trading at $5.19. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 HLX 52-week low price stands at $5.04 while its 52-week high price is $10.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. generated 262.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 80.0%. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has the potential to record 0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on January 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. Canaccord Genuity also rated VBIV as Initiated on November 01, 2017, with its price target of $10 suggesting that VBIV could surge by 86.42% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.29/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.18% to reach $8.25/share. It started the day trading at $1.22 and traded between $1.07 and $1.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VBIV's 50-day SMA is 1.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.99. The stock has a high of $2.20 for the year while the low is $0.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 20.34%. At the moment, only 6.85% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 5.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.85%. Looking further, the stock has raised 38.77% over the past 90 days while it gained 95.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Perceptive Advisors LLC bought more VBIV shares, increasing its portfolio by 77.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Perceptive Advisors LLC purchasing 20,000,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 45,951,556 shares of VBIV, with a total valuation of $62,953,632. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more VBIV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,073,359 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its VBI Vaccines Inc. shares by 3.94% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,088,680 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 117,140 shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. which are valued at $4,231,492. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its VBI Vaccines Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 987,072 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,447,848 shares and is now valued at $3,353,552. Following these latest developments, around 6.82% of VBI Vaccines Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.