2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH), Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

The shares of Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $30 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Equitable Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 08, 2019, to Market Perform the EQH stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on June 29, 2018. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on June 05, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. BofA/Merrill was of a view that EQH is Buy in its latest report on June 05, 2018. SunTrust thinks that EQH is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 04, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -16.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 15.60.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.02% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $15.33 while ending the day at $15.38. During the trading session, a total of 5.72 million shares were traded which represents a -59.64% decline from the average session volume which is 3.58 million shares. EQH had ended its last session trading at $18.76. EQH 52-week low price stands at $18.42 while its 52-week high price is $27.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 28.47%. Equitable Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Macquarie published a research note on September 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. SunTrust also rated EVRI as Initiated on February 11, 2019, with its price target of $9 suggesting that EVRI could surge by 52.01% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.22/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.44% to reach $15.17/share. It started the day trading at $7.88 and traded between $6.8146 and $7.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EVRI’s 50-day SMA is 12.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.27. The stock has a high of $14.88 for the year while the low is $7.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 45.56%, as 1.38M EQH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.73% of Everi Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 34.67, while the P/B ratio is 10.11. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Eagle Asset Management, Inc. bought more EVRI shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Eagle Asset Management, Inc. purchasing 233,980 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,237,684 shares of EVRI, with a total valuation of $77,971,050. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more EVRI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $64,655,913 worth of shares.

Similarly, Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc. increased its Everi Holdings Inc. shares by 4.43% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,716,662 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 200,000 shares of Everi Holdings Inc. which are valued at $58,958,275. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Everi Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 300,618 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,705,433 shares and is now valued at $58,817,913. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Everi Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.