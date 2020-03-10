2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT), MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

The shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on January 09, 2019. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CIT Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on December 01, 2017. BofA/Merrill was of a view that CIT is Buy in its latest report on April 26, 2017. Morgan Stanley thinks that CIT is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 27, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 45.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $53.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -22.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 14.48.

The shares of the company dipped by -23.90% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $24.66 while ending the day at $24.77. During the trading session, a total of 2.51 million shares were traded which represents a -74.6% decline from the average session volume which is 1.44 million shares. CIT had ended its last session trading at $32.55. CIT Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.53 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.70, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.47, with a beta of 1.55. CIT 52-week low price stands at $31.84 while its 52-week high price is $54.02.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.09%. CIT Group Inc. has the potential to record 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on January 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $119. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.39/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.31% to reach $35.94/share. It started the day trading at $19.58 and traded between $17.53 and $17.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MGM’s 50-day SMA is 30.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.42. The stock has a high of $34.63 for the year while the low is $19.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.08%, as 11.46M CIT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.34% of MGM Resorts International shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.50, while the P/B ratio is 1.18. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.62%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more MGM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -1,941,014 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 53,522,989 shares of MGM, with a total valuation of $1,662,424,038. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MGM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,619,163,329 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its MGM Resorts International shares by 4.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 31,180,074 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,604,127 shares of MGM Resorts International which are valued at $968,453,098. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its MGM Resorts International shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 172,004 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 23,578,085 shares and is now valued at $732,335,320. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of MGM Resorts International stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.