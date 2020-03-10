2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC), Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

The shares of California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of California Resources Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on May 13, 2019, to Outperform the CRC stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on April 12, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $20. BofA/Merrill was of a view that CRC is Neutral in its latest report on January 04, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that CRC is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 21, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 55.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -14.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.35.

The shares of the company dipped by -28.44% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.61 while ending the day at $4.00. During the trading session, a total of 9.28 million shares were traded which represents a -239.76% decline from the average session volume which is 2.73 million shares. CRC had ended its last session trading at $5.59. CRC 52-week low price stands at $4.68 while its 52-week high price is $30.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.73 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The California Resources Corporation generated 17.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.7%. California Resources Corporation has the potential to record -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on October 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.35/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.47% to reach $15.88/share. It started the day trading at $14.07 and traded between $12.44 and $12.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IRT’s 50-day SMA is 14.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.76. The stock has a high of $16.85 for the year while the low is $10.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.28%, as 2.42M CRC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.38% of Independence Realty Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.77, while the P/B ratio is 1.86. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 694.17K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more IRT shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.88% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 268,141 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,555,871 shares of IRT, with a total valuation of $213,534,628. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more IRT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $151,034,398 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Independence Realty Trust Inc. shares by 7.62% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,363,821 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 450,505 shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc. which are valued at $93,357,254. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP increased its Independence Realty Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 166,325 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,985,518 shares and is now valued at $87,807,549. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Independence Realty Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.