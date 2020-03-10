2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: BHP Group (NYSE:BBL), The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS)

The shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on October 25, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BHP Group, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Liberum Markets when it published its report on August 22, 2019. Liberum was of a view that BBL is Hold in its latest report on July 24, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that BBL is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -17.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.32.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.69% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $28.36 while ending the day at $28.37. During the trading session, a total of 5.08 million shares were traded which represents a -257.93% decline from the average session volume which is 1.42 million shares. BBL had ended its last session trading at $34.89. BHP Group currently has a market cap of $84.12 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.61, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.44, with a beta of 1.04. BHP Group debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 BBL 52-week low price stands at $34.41 while its 52-week high price is $51.87.

The BHP Group generated 15.61 billion in revenue during the last quarter. BHP Group has the potential to record 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $3.92 and traded between $3.58 and $3.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RBS’s 50-day SMA is 5.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.50. The stock has a high of $7.31 for the year while the low is $4.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.57%, as 2.67M BBL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.12% of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.35, while the P/B ratio is 0.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.75%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC sold more RBS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC selling -38,400 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,421,500 shares of RBS, with a total valuation of $31,010,980. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more RBS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $27,541,611 worth of shares.

Similarly, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… increased its The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc shares by 7.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,750,482 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 248,630 shares of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc which are valued at $21,452,757. In the same vein, Parametric Portfolio Associates L… increased its The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 332,284 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,889,601 shares and is now valued at $16,528,518. Following these latest developments, around 68.60% of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.