Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC), NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

The shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Kepler in its latest research note that was published on January 27, 2020. Kepler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on January 13, 2020. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that ERIC is Buy in its latest report on October 01, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that ERIC is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.04. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 0.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.46.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.93% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.51 while ending the day at $7.61. During the trading session, a total of 10.54 million shares were traded which represents a -38.46% decline from the average session volume which is 7.61 million shares. ERIC had ended its last session trading at $7.84. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has a market cap of $26.46 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 107.18, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.67, with a beta of 0.45. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 ERIC 52-week low price stands at $7.58 while its 52-week high price is $10.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.15 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) generated 5.34 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.0%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has the potential to record 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $38. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.81% to reach $32.86/share. It started the day trading at $29.955 and traded between $28.12 and $29.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NEO’s 50-day SMA is 31.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.26. The stock has a high of $34.97 for the year while the low is $18.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.47%, as 5.66M ERIC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.75% of NeoGenomics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 398.49, while the P/B ratio is 5.99. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 856.49K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.68%. Looking further, the stock has raised 12.10% over the past 90 days while it gained 18.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more NEO shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 335,971 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,537,265 shares of NEO, with a total valuation of $468,536,051. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NEO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $332,080,677 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of NeoGenomics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.