Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC), Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

The shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on February 10, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $33 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on August 01, 2019, to Buy the TMHC stock while also putting a $26 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on May 16, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $25. The stock was given Outperform rating by Wedbush in its report released on May 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. Barclays was of a view that TMHC is Equal Weight in its latest report on May 13, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that TMHC is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $32.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.72.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.06% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $21.10 while ending the day at $21.70. During the trading session, a total of 3.41 million shares were traded which represents a -30.51% decline from the average session volume which is 2.61 million shares. TMHC had ended its last session trading at $23.10. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation currently has a market cap of $3.11 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.21, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.70, with a beta of 0.81. TMHC 52-week low price stands at $16.07 while its 52-week high price is $28.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Taylor Morrison Home Corporation generated 328.57 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.65 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 56.6%. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has the potential to record 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on November 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) is now rated as Peer Perform. BofA/Merrill also rated WHD as Reiterated on June 25, 2019, with its price target of $39 suggesting that WHD could surge by 35.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.78/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.18% to reach $35.23/share. It started the day trading at $25.31 and traded between $22.1315 and $22.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WHD’s 50-day SMA is 30.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.06. The stock has a high of $40.68 for the year while the low is $24.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.03%, as 1.14M TMHC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.42% of Cactus Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.19, while the P/B ratio is 3.26. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 344.54K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more WHD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -78,410 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,205,331 shares of WHD, with a total valuation of $121,197,639. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WHD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $86,524,989 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Cactus Inc. shares by 0.07% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,104,532 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,424 shares of Cactus Inc. which are valued at $60,652,612. In the same vein, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its Cactus Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 292,139 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,939,299 shares and is now valued at $55,890,597. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Cactus Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.