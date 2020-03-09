Two Stocks To Tuck Away: T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW), Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

The shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 02, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $145 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 08, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $107. Goldman was of a view that TROW is Neutral in its latest report on January 04, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that TROW is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 06, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 108.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $137.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.83.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.31% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $113.89 while ending the day at $116.75. During the trading session, a total of 2.18 million shares were traded which represents a -80.41% decline from the average session volume which is 1.21 million shares. TROW had ended its last session trading at $122.01. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $28.8 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.42, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.60, with a beta of 1.06. TROW 52-week low price stands at $95.07 while its 52-week high price is $139.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.88%. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has the potential to record 8.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Societe Generale published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $49.27/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.31% to reach $49.09/share. It started the day trading at $46.6599 and traded between $45.67 and $46.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RIO’s 50-day SMA is 55.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 55.18. The stock has a high of $63.26 for the year while the low is $44.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.00%, as 5.23M TROW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.55% of Rio Tinto Group shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.46, while the P/B ratio is 1.85. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.91M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The State Farm Investment Management … sold more RIO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -10.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The State Farm Investment Management … selling -1,412,800 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,132,020 shares of RIO, with a total valuation of $648,213,829. Fisher Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more RIO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $588,611,648 worth of shares.

Similarly, Arrowstreet Capital LP decreased its Rio Tinto Group shares by 1.60% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,643,240 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -172,612 shares of Rio Tinto Group which are valued at $568,668,313. In the same vein, Franklin Advisers, Inc. decreased its Rio Tinto Group shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,425,713 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,693,406 shares and is now valued at $464,488,683. Following these latest developments, around 6.50% of Rio Tinto Group stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.