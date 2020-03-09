Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN), Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

The shares of Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by William Blair in its latest research note that was published on November 05, 2019. William Blair wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sientra Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on August 09, 2019, to Buy the SIEN stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on June 05, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $10. Dougherty & Company was of a view that SIEN is Buy in its latest report on March 13, 2019. William Blair thinks that SIEN is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.57. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -3.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.20.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.87% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.57 while ending the day at $3.69. During the trading session, a total of 704184.0 shares were traded which represents a -42.52% decline from the average session volume which is 494100.0 shares. SIEN had ended its last session trading at $3.92. Sientra Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.47, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 SIEN 52-week low price stands at $3.84 while its 52-week high price is $11.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sientra Inc. generated 120.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.73 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -91.11%. Sientra Inc. has the potential to record -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $0.52/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.26% to reach $4.88/share. It started the day trading at $0.52 and traded between $0.462 and $0.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AYTU’s 50-day SMA is 0.7700 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.2000. The stock has a high of $2.61 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 758576.35 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.50%, as 769,955 SIEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.00% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 357.50K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Armistice Capital LLC bought more AYTU shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Armistice Capital LLC purchasing 97,562 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,047,562 shares of AYTU, with a total valuation of $5,818,387. Searle & Co., Inc. meanwhile bought more AYTU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $196,972 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Aytu BioScience Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 95,269 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Aytu BioScience Inc. which are valued at $68,879. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Aytu BioScience Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.