Two Stocks To Tuck Away: NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK), Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

The shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $32 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NortonLifeLock Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on November 27, 2019, to Neutral the NLOK stock while also putting a $26 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $19.64. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 84.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.91.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.46% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $18.325 while ending the day at $18.68. During the trading session, a total of 9.21 million shares were traded which represents a 37.35% incline from the average session volume which is 14.7 million shares. NLOK had ended its last session trading at $19.35. NortonLifeLock Inc. currently has a market cap of $11.62 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 30.23, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.36, with a beta of 0.98. NortonLifeLock Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 NLOK 52-week low price stands at $10.11 while its 52-week high price is $21.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NortonLifeLock Inc. generated 12.65 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -45.0%. NortonLifeLock Inc. has the potential to record 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on August 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) is now rated as Buy. Maxim Group also rated CHRS as Reiterated on August 02, 2019, with its price target of $27 suggesting that CHRS could surge by 40.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.04% to reach $32.71/share. It started the day trading at $20.58 and traded between $18.92 and $19.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CHRS’s 50-day SMA is 19.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.38. The stock has a high of $23.91 for the year while the low is $12.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.48%, as 11.63M NLOK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.82% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.71, while the P/B ratio is 12.95. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.36%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.74% over the last six months.

BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CHRS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $87,511,102 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares by 25.24% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,486,477 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 702,638 shares of Coherus BioSciences Inc. which are valued at $62,896,045. In the same vein, Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC increased its Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 166,776 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,072,240 shares and is now valued at $55,423,210. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.