Two Stocks To Tuck Away: FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK), Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)

The shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on October 10, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $8 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FS KKR Capital Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on August 09, 2019, to Overweight the FSK stock while also putting a $6.50 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on June 05, 2019.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -0.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.86.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.32% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.14 while ending the day at $5.16. During the trading session, a total of 8.29 million shares were traded which represents a -222.38% decline from the average session volume which is 2.57 million shares. FSK had ended its last session trading at $5.45. FSK 52-week low price stands at $5.20 while its 52-week high price is $6.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.29%. FS KKR Capital Corp. has the potential to record 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on January 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Morgan Stanley also rated XELA as Initiated on October 22, 2018, with its price target of $9 suggesting that XELA could surge by 91.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.80% to reach $4.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.3698 and traded between $0.3101 and $0.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XELA’s 50-day SMA is 0.3600 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.1000. The stock has a high of $4.10 for the year while the low is $0.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.79%, as 3.61M FSK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.54% of Exela Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 698.94K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.58%. Looking further, the stock has raised 15.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.98% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Nantahala Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,777,887 shares of XELA, with a total valuation of $4,804,486.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Exela Technologies Inc. shares by 6.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,269,528 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 141,652 shares of Exela Technologies Inc. which are valued at $853,343. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Exela Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 20,106 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,256,038 shares and is now valued at $848,270. Following these latest developments, around 14.38% of Exela Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.