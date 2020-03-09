Two Stocks To Tuck Away: eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY), Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

The shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on January 29, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $38 price target. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of eBay Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 17, 2020, to Underweight the EBAY stock while also putting a $32 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on January 09, 2020. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $31. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on October 24, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 42. Raymond James was of a view that EBAY is Mkt Perform in its latest report on October 24, 2019. Aegis Capital thinks that EBAY is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 21 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $39.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.12.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.23% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $35.585 while ending the day at $36.39. During the trading session, a total of 12.79 million shares were traded which represents a -12.22% decline from the average session volume which is 11.4 million shares. EBAY had ended its last session trading at $37.22. eBay Inc. currently has a market cap of $29.63 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.38, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.64, with a beta of 1.19. eBay Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 EBAY 52-week low price stands at $33.53 while its 52-week high price is $42.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.67 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The eBay Inc. generated 975.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.91%. eBay Inc. has the potential to record 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at First Analysis Sec published a research note on January 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.05/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.65% to reach $18.38/share. It started the day trading at $11.89 and traded between $11.20 and $11.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZUO’s 50-day SMA is 14.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.05. The stock has a high of $24.43 for the year while the low is $11.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.93%, as 3.59M EBAY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.02% of Zuora Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ZUO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 20,602 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,912,450 shares of ZUO, with a total valuation of $101,958,638. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ZUO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $79,443,294 worth of shares.

Similarly, Brown Advisory LLC increased its Zuora Inc. shares by 0.63% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,370,704 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 27,210 shares of Zuora Inc. which are valued at $64,467,884. In the same vein, SQN Investors LP increased its Zuora Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,283,422 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,170,557 shares and is now valued at $46,765,716. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Zuora Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.