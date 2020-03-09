Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM), Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

The shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on December 30, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $200 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Axsome Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on December 17, 2019, to Buy the AXSM stock while also putting a $170 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on December 16, 2019. That day the Guggenheim set price target on the stock to $158. The stock was given Buy rating by Guggenheim in its report released on October 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 48. William Blair was of a view that AXSM is Outperform in its latest report on September 18, 2019. SunTrust thinks that AXSM is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 914.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.71.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.26% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $80.95 while ending the day at $83.70. During the trading session, a total of 819509.0 shares were traded which represents a 30.55% incline from the average session volume which is 1.18 million shares. AXSM had ended its last session trading at $88.35. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.90, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 AXSM 52-week low price stands at $8.25 while its 52-week high price is $109.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.56 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Axsome Therapeutics Inc. generated 43.64 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 42.86%. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on February 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $19. Barclays also rated PAA as Upgrade on January 14, 2020, with its price target of $24 suggesting that PAA could surge by 47.39% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.10/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.47% to reach $22.79/share. It started the day trading at $12.8697 and traded between $11.74 and $11.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PAA’s 50-day SMA is 16.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.05. The stock has a high of $25.27 for the year while the low is $12.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.32%, as 11.56M AXSM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.61% of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.55, while the P/B ratio is 0.81. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ALPS Advisors, Inc. bought more PAA shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.94% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ALPS Advisors, Inc. purchasing 4,151,325 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 42,110,604 shares of PAA, with a total valuation of $701,141,557. Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC meanwhile sold more PAA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $644,958,896 worth of shares.

Similarly, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC decreased its Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares by 15.21% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 34,919,531 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -6,265,785 shares of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. which are valued at $581,410,191. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,707,731 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 23,080,953 shares and is now valued at $384,297,867. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.