Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB), Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

The shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on July 12, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $45 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ameris Bancorp, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Sandler O’Neill Markets when it published its report on December 19, 2018. Piper Jaffray was of a view that ABCB is Overweight in its latest report on December 18, 2018. SunTrust thinks that ABCB is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $46.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -1.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 22.48.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.44% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $31.72 while ending the day at $32.30. During the trading session, a total of 760621.0 shares were traded which represents a -114.04% decline from the average session volume which is 355360.0 shares. ABCB had ended its last session trading at $34.16. Ameris Bancorp currently has a market cap of $2.38 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.34, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.42, with a beta of 1.50. ABCB 52-week low price stands at $32.91 while its 52-week high price is $44.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.96 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.98 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.25%. Ameris Bancorp has the potential to record 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.54% to reach $11.00/share. It started the day trading at $14.45 and traded between $12.11 and $12.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CODX’s 50-day SMA is 3.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.75. The stock has a high of $21.75 for the year while the low is $0.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.22%, as 2.18M ABCB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.61% of Co-Diagnostics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.77M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.57%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1163.73% over the past 90 days while it gained 1082.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sabby Capital LLC bought more CODX shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sabby Capital LLC purchasing 70,739 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,379,311 shares of CODX, with a total valuation of $4,496,554.

Similarly, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its Co-Diagnostics Inc. shares by 1.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 132,002 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,000 shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc. which are valued at $430,327. In the same vein, Barclays Capital, Inc. increased its Co-Diagnostics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 13,820 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 86,770 shares and is now valued at $282,870. Following these latest developments, around 26.17% of Co-Diagnostics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.