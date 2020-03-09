Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD), iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK)

The shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) has been pegged with a rating of Reduce by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on January 22, 2020. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Qudian Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on January 21, 2020. Morgan Stanley was of a view that QD is Overweight in its latest report on April 08, 2019. Nomura thinks that QD is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $29.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -1.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.56.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.26% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.10 while ending the day at $2.11. During the trading session, a total of 9.03 million shares were traded which represents a -15.93% decline from the average session volume which is 7.79 million shares. QD had ended its last session trading at $2.30. Qudian Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.50 QD 52-week low price stands at $2.14 while its 52-week high price is $9.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.46 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Qudian Inc. generated 508.94 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.57%. Qudian Inc. has the potential to record 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $1.05 and traded between $0.55 and $0.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IFMK’s 50-day SMA is 0.4600 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.1400. The stock has a high of $3.05 for the year while the low is $0.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 338372.99 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.28%, as 369,774 QD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.35% of iFresh Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 456.89K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 72.24%. Looking further, the stock has raised 66.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -66.83% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Geode Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 50,723 shares of IFMK, with a total valuation of $23,891. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more IFMK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,144 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 53.55% of iFresh Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.