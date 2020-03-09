Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

The shares of Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $325 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Paycom Software Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on November 20, 2019, to Outperform the PAYC stock while also putting a $278 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $262. The stock was given Overweight rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its report released on September 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 275. Mizuho was of a view that PAYC is Neutral in its latest report on August 22, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that PAYC is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 31, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 250.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $314.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.09.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.15% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $257.33 while ending the day at $267.71. During the trading session, a total of 1.03 million shares were traded which represents a -16.85% decline from the average session volume which is 881540.0 shares. PAYC had ended its last session trading at $282.26. Paycom Software Inc. currently has a market cap of $16.61 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 86.61, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.20, with a beta of 1.19. Paycom Software Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 PAYC 52-week low price stands at $169.06 while its 52-week high price is $342.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.78 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Paycom Software Inc. generated 133.67 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.67 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.13%. Paycom Software Inc. has the potential to record 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. BofA/Merrill also rated AMC as Downgrade on December 18, 2019, with its price target of $7 suggesting that AMC could surge by 61.32% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.92/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.93% to reach $11.71/share. It started the day trading at $4.73 and traded between $4.37 and $4.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMC’s 50-day SMA is 6.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.32. The stock has a high of $17.07 for the year while the low is $4.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 28.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.64%, as 27.75M PAYC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 53.92% of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AMC shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 163,064 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,883,185 shares of AMC, with a total valuation of $31,838,366. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more AMC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $21,653,174 worth of shares.

Similarly, Greenvale Capital LLP decreased its AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares by 24.52% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,300,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,071,865 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. which are valued at $21,516,000. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 73,828 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,114,348 shares and is now valued at $20,305,549. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.