Ride Out The Next Market Storm With ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE), Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

The shares of ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Edward Jones in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. Edward Jones wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ONEOK Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on March 02, 2020, to Outperform the OKE stock while also putting a $79 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on February 26, 2020. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $81. The stock was given Sector Outperform rating by Scotiabank in its report released on January 28, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 84. Wolfe Research was of a view that OKE is Peer Perform in its latest report on January 08, 2020. Morgan Stanley thinks that OKE is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 06, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 63.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $78.23. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -3.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.30.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.89% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $59.89 while ending the day at $61.21. During the trading session, a total of 6.56 million shares were traded which represents a -186.45% decline from the average session volume which is 2.29 million shares. OKE had ended its last session trading at $68.69. ONEOK Inc. currently has a market cap of $28.39 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.91, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.13, with a beta of 1.18. ONEOK Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 OKE 52-week low price stands at $63.13 while its 52-week high price is $78.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.77 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ONEOK Inc. generated 20.96 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.74 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.19%. ONEOK Inc. has the potential to record 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on February 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $430. Even though the stock has been trading at $351.03/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.06% to reach $360.46/share. It started the day trading at $344.1599 and traded between $326.60 and $336.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ADBE’s 50-day SMA is 351.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 305.19. The stock has a high of $386.74 for the year while the low is $249.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.98%, as 4.95M OKE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.04% of Adobe Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 56.01, while the P/B ratio is 15.47. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.42%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.33% over the past 90 days while it gained 17.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ADBE shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 127,302 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,743,392 shares of ADBE, with a total valuation of $13,253,214,667. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more ADBE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,121,828,244 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Adobe Inc. shares by 0.13% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 22,235,033 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -29,265 shares of Adobe Inc. which are valued at $7,807,609,488. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Adobe Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 157,055 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 19,911,953 shares and is now valued at $6,991,883,176. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Adobe Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.