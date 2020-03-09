Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR), Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

The shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by Scotia Howard Weil in its latest research note that was published on November 13, 2019. Scotia Howard Weil wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Murphy Oil Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on September 30, 2019, to Outperform the MUR stock while also putting a $27 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on September 09, 2019. That day the KeyBanc Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $24. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on July 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. CapitalOne was of a view that MUR is Overweight in its latest report on July 10, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that MUR is worth In-line rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $27.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -6.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.34.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.67% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $15.84 while ending the day at $15.86. During the trading session, a total of 3.94 million shares were traded which represents a -69.77% decline from the average session volume which is 2.32 million shares. MUR had ended its last session trading at $18.16. Murphy Oil Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 MUR 52-week low price stands at $16.95 while its 52-week high price is $31.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Murphy Oil Corporation generated 306.76 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.25%. Murphy Oil Corporation has the potential to record 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $51.79/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.19% to reach $60.89/share. It started the day trading at $50.97 and traded between $48.27 and $49.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VTR’s 50-day SMA is 57.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 64.75. The stock has a high of $75.40 for the year while the low is $51.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.45%, as 6.16M MUR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.66% of Ventas Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 44.54, while the P/B ratio is 1.73. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.74M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more VTR shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 759,836 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 48,109,581 shares of VTR, with a total valuation of $2,783,620,357. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more VTR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,540,215,263 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Ventas Inc. shares by 7.64% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 24,942,564 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,063,395 shares of Ventas Inc. which are valued at $1,443,176,753. In the same vein, APG Asset Management US, Inc. decreased its Ventas Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 923,500 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 18,198,563 shares and is now valued at $1,052,968,855. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Ventas Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.