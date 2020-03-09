Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP), Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

The shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 06, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $11 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ballard Power Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Lake Street advised investors in its research note published on March 06, 2020, to Buy the BLDP stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on November 01, 2019. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that BLDP is Buy in its latest report on September 15, 2017. ROTH Capital thinks that BLDP is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 241.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.03.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.65% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $9.28 while ending the day at $9.72. During the trading session, a total of 3.72 million shares were traded which represents a 0.45% incline from the average session volume which is 3.74 million shares. BLDP had ended its last session trading at $10.64. Ballard Power Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.30 BLDP 52-week low price stands at $2.85 while its 52-week high price is $14.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ballard Power Systems Inc. generated 147.79 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has the potential to record -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on March 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) is now rated as Market Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.89/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.85% to reach $8.20/share. It started the day trading at $7.58 and traded between $6.15 and $7.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LUNA’s 50-day SMA is 8.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.27. The stock has a high of $9.32 for the year while the low is $3.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 367414.5 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.92%, as 356,686 BLDP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.26% of Luna Innovations Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 92.59, while the P/B ratio is 3.28. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 233.34K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.94%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.04% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AMH Equity Ltd. sold more LUNA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AMH Equity Ltd. selling -102,337 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,909,809 shares of LUNA, with a total valuation of $15,641,336. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more LUNA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,049,185 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Luna Innovations Incorporated shares by 15.30% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,169,594 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 155,204 shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated which are valued at $9,578,975. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Luna Innovations Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 23,290 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 695,045 shares and is now valued at $5,692,419. Following these latest developments, around 7.10% of Luna Innovations Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.