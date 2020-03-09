Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY), Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST)

The shares of Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on February 18, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $30 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Apergy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on December 12, 2019, to Overweight the APY stock while also putting a $34 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on October 10, 2019. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $27. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on July 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. BofA/Merrill was of a view that APY is Buy in its latest report on June 25, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that APY is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $29.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -7.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 14.97.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.10% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $15.18 while ending the day at $15.48. During the trading session, a total of 1.0 million shares were traded which represents a -57.84% decline from the average session volume which is 636350.0 shares. APY had ended its last session trading at $17.22. Apergy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.55, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 APY 52-week low price stands at $16.65 while its 52-week high price is $43.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Apergy Corporation generated 35.29 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -146.15%. Apergy Corporation has the potential to record 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on May 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) is now rated as Outperform. JP Morgan also rated TWST as Initiated on November 26, 2018, with its price target of $27 suggesting that TWST could surge by 3.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $33.73/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.21% to reach $36.33/share. It started the day trading at $35.91 and traded between $33.05 and $35.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TWST’s 50-day SMA is 26.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.45. The stock has a high of $35.95 for the year while the low is $20.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.44%, as 3.12M APY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.73% of Twist Bioscience Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 570.25K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.79%. Looking further, the stock has raised 49.64% over the past 90 days while it gained 26.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more TWST shares, increasing its portfolio by 24.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 346,582 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,776,117 shares of TWST, with a total valuation of $44,118,746. JPMorgan Investment Management, I… meanwhile bought more TWST shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $32,534,091 worth of shares.

Similarly, JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Lt… increased its Twist Bioscience Corporation shares by 9.40% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,173,830 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 100,825 shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation which are valued at $29,157,937. In the same vein, Millennium Management LLC increased its Twist Bioscience Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 295,995 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,143,074 shares and is now valued at $28,393,958. Following these latest developments, around 6.40% of Twist Bioscience Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.