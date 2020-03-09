Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

The shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Macquarie in its latest research note that was published on January 21, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $250 price target. Macquarie wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Visa Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on January 16, 2020, to Outperform the V stock while also putting a $210 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Compass Point Markets when it published its report on December 05, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on October 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 239. Barclays was of a view that V is Overweight in its latest report on July 19, 2019. Goldman thinks that V is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 02, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 188.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.95.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.39% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $179.98 while ending the day at $184.36. During the trading session, a total of 15.15 million shares were traded which represents a -61.71% decline from the average session volume which is 9.37 million shares. V had ended its last session trading at $186.96. Visa Inc. currently has a market cap of $401.65 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 35.02, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.31, with a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 V 52-week low price stands at $144.50 while its 52-week high price is $214.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Visa Inc. generated 10.4 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.27%. Visa Inc. has the potential to record 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on January 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $67. Wells Fargo also rated GMED as Upgrade on December 12, 2019, with its price target of $63 suggesting that GMED could surge by 32.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $44.82/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.60% to reach $63.25/share. It started the day trading at $43.51 and traded between $41.26 and $42.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GMED’s 50-day SMA is 53.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 50.10. The stock has a high of $60.15 for the year while the low is $38.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.59%, as 1.91M V shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.51% of Globus Medical Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 28.11, while the P/B ratio is 3.04. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 551.14K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GMED shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 186,908 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,682,554 shares of GMED, with a total valuation of $453,923,923. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GMED shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $372,330,161 worth of shares.

Similarly, Janus Capital Management LLC decreased its Globus Medical Inc. shares by 4.24% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,885,555 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -305,164 shares of Globus Medical Inc. which are valued at $359,976,815. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Globus Medical Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 146,908 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,820,232 shares and is now valued at $199,721,729. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Globus Medical Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.