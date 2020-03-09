Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC), The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

The shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $17 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of USA Compression Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on October 17, 2019, to Hold the USAC stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on April 04, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $18. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that USAC is Outperform in its latest report on November 07, 2018. B. Riley FBR thinks that USAC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 31, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -5.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.01.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.08% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $12.34 while ending the day at $12.40. During the trading session, a total of 659950.0 shares were traded which represents a -111.37% decline from the average session volume which is 312230.0 shares. USAC had ended its last session trading at $13.49. USA Compression Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.57, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 USAC 52-week low price stands at $13.11 while its 52-week high price is $19.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The USA Compression Partners LP generated 10000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -100.0%. USA Compression Partners LP has the potential to record 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on February 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $50.12/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.67% to reach $64.12/share. It started the day trading at $49.23 and traded between $48.32 and $48.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TD’s 50-day SMA is 55.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 56.49. The stock has a high of $59.55 for the year while the low is $49.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.09%, as 5.50M USAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.31% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.92, while the P/B ratio is 1.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. bought more TD shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. purchasing 306,860 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 101,401,928 shares of TD, with a total valuation of $5,603,470,541. BMO Asset Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more TD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,484,631,940 worth of shares.

Similarly, 1832 Asset Management LP increased its The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares by 10.24% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 54,619,512 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,075,565 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank which are valued at $3,018,274,233. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 39,563 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 51,529,636 shares and is now valued at $2,847,527,685. Following these latest developments, around 0.05% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.