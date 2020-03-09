Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP), Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

The shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2020. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Targa Resources Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on January 06, 2020, to Equal-Weight the TRGP stock while also putting a $39 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on November 21, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on November 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 43. Stifel was of a view that TRGP is Hold in its latest report on October 11, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that TRGP is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 43.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $43.95. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -7.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.86.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.28% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $27.50 while ending the day at $27.86. During the trading session, a total of 4.46 million shares were traded which represents a -96.57% decline from the average session volume which is 2.27 million shares. TRGP had ended its last session trading at $32.50. Targa Resources Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.59, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 TRGP 52-week low price stands at $29.96 while its 52-week high price is $43.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Targa Resources Corp. generated 331.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 314.29%. Targa Resources Corp. has the potential to record -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on February 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $90. Needham also rated SQ as Reiterated on February 27, 2020, with its price target of $105 suggesting that SQ could surge by 12.12% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $76.32/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.23% to reach $83.17/share. It started the day trading at $75.94 and traded between $70.27 and $73.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SQ’s 50-day SMA is 73.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 68.30. The stock has a high of $87.25 for the year while the low is $54.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 33.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.10%, as 34.09M TRGP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.73% of Square Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 119.04, while the P/B ratio is 18.32. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.47M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.29%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.83% over the past 90 days while it gained 15.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SQ shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 664,523 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,509,748 shares of SQ, with a total valuation of $1,980,013,078. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more SQ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,329,399,468 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Square Inc. shares by 1.62% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,739,931 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 219,445 shares of Square Inc. which are valued at $1,026,235,446. In the same vein, Viking Global Investors LP increased its Square Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 13,701 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,044,042 shares and is now valued at $750,189,497. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Square Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.