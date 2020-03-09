Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS), Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

The shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JMP Securities advised investors in its research note published on March 08, 2019, to Mkt Outperform the SYRS stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on February 14, 2019. That day the Oppenheimer set price target on the stock to $13. Wedbush was of a view that SYRS is Outperform in its latest report on March 13, 2018. Piper Jaffray thinks that SYRS is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 31, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.88.

The shares of the company added by 9.80% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.60 while ending the day at $6.61. During the trading session, a total of 2.36 million shares were traded which represents a -483.34% decline from the average session volume which is 404860.0 shares. SYRS had ended its last session trading at $6.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.90 SYRS 52-week low price stands at $4.45 while its 52-week high price is $11.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 41.73 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.52%. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on January 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $32. Piper Jaffray also rated EPD as Initiated on July 17, 2019, with its price target of $37 suggesting that EPD could surge by 34.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.67/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.28% to reach $34.36/share. It started the day trading at $23.05 and traded between $22.17 and $22.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EPD’s 50-day SMA is 26.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.80. The stock has a high of $30.86 for the year while the low is $21.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 35.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.39%, as 33.90M SYRS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.28% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.80, while the P/B ratio is 1.98. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.59M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.20% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Harvest Fund Advisors LLC bought more EPD shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Harvest Fund Advisors LLC purchasing 729,956 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 51,958,044 shares of EPD, with a total valuation of $1,338,958,794. Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC meanwhile sold more EPD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,137,916,355 worth of shares.

Similarly, ALPS Advisors, Inc. decreased its Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares by 2.42% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 28,253,100 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -701,169 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. which are valued at $728,082,387. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,241,477 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 27,147,914 shares and is now valued at $699,601,744. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.