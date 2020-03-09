Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC), AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

The shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hancock Whitney Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on December 13, 2019, to Strong Buy the HWC stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on July 11, 2019. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Stephens in its report released on July 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 42. Hovde Group was of a view that HWC is Outperform in its latest report on January 18, 2019. Raymond James thinks that HWC is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $44.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -5.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.81.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.89% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $30.06 while ending the day at $30.68. During the trading session, a total of 916413.0 shares were traded which represents a -69.14% decline from the average session volume which is 541810.0 shares. HWC had ended its last session trading at $32.95. Hancock Whitney Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.87 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.26, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.03, with a beta of 1.39. HWC 52-week low price stands at $32.45 while its 52-week high price is $44.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.66%. Hancock Whitney Corporation has the potential to record 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on February 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $97. Even though the stock has been trading at $90.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.98% to reach $100.77/share. It started the day trading at $89.76 and traded between $87.26 and $88.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ABBV's 50-day SMA is 88.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 78.90. The stock has a high of $97.86 for the year while the low is $62.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 74.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.73%, as 79.02M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.34% of AbbVie Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 9.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.63%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.86% over the past 90 days while it gained 32.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ABBV shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 384,561 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 120,014,023 shares of ABBV, with a total valuation of $9,723,536,143. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more ABBV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,016,550,187 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its AbbVie Inc. shares by 2.23% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 67,284,486 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,536,253 shares of AbbVie Inc. which are valued at $5,451,389,056. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its AbbVie Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,209,581 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 64,500,051 shares and is now valued at $5,225,794,132. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of AbbVie Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.