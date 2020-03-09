Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH), CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)

The shares of eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on October 15, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $90 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of eHealth Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from First Analysis Sec Markets when it published its report on July 29, 2019. That day the First Analysis Sec set price target on the stock to $136. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on July 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 111. First Analysis Sec was of a view that EHTH is Outperform in its latest report on July 19, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that EHTH is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 104.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $181.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 173.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.26.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.24% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $129.28 while ending the day at $134.44. During the trading session, a total of 856939.0 shares were traded which represents a -8.47% decline from the average session volume which is 790000.0 shares. EHTH had ended its last session trading at $144.93. eHealth Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.66 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 65.84, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.66, with a beta of 0.80. eHealth Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 EHTH 52-week low price stands at $49.19 while its 52-week high price is $152.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.86 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 94.3%. eHealth Inc. has the potential to record 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on October 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) is now rated as Sector Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.08/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.18% to reach $8.83/share. It started the day trading at $5.28 and traded between $4.59 and $5.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CNX’s 50-day SMA is 7.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.43. The stock has a high of $11.20 for the year while the low is $4.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 29.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.36%, as 30.30M EHTH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.57% of CNX Resources Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Southeastern Asset Management, In… sold more CNX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Southeastern Asset Management, In… selling -3,403,615 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 50,279,156 shares of CNX, with a total valuation of $363,518,298. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CNX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $145,671,623 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its CNX Resources Corporation shares by 3.31% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 15,680,238 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -536,204 shares of CNX Resources Corporation which are valued at $113,368,121. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its CNX Resources Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 447,392 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 13,272,788 shares and is now valued at $95,962,257. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of CNX Resources Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.