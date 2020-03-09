Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC), Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

The shares of American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Lake Street in its latest research note that was published on March 06, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $11.50 price target. Lake Street wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of American Outdoor Brands Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Craig Hallum advised investors in its research note published on October 09, 2019, to Buy the AOBC stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Lake Street Markets when it published its report on August 30, 2019. That day the Lake Street set price target on the stock to $14. The stock was given Neutral rating by Wedbush in its report released on March 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. Craig Hallum was of a view that AOBC is Hold in its latest report on November 01, 2018. Craig Hallum thinks that AOBC is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.49.

The shares of the company dipped by -30.78% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $6.00 while ending the day at $7.22. During the trading session, a total of 6.73 million shares were traded which represents a -743.49% decline from the average session volume which is 798320.0 shares. AOBC had ended its last session trading at $10.43. American Outdoor Brands Corporation currently has a market cap of $574.28 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 128.93, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 8.60, with a beta of 0.35. American Outdoor Brands Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.54, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 AOBC 52-week low price stands at $5.41 while its 52-week high price is $11.43.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The American Outdoor Brands Corporation generated 46.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -100.0%. American Outdoor Brands Corporation has the potential to record 0.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on February 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $175. Even though the stock has been trading at $154.02/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.51% to reach $177.06/share. It started the day trading at $150.63 and traded between $144.73 and $147.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KSU’s 50-day SMA is 163.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 139.78. The stock has a high of $178.59 for the year while the low is $109.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.60%, as 3.33M AOBC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.48% of Kansas City Southern shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 27.22, while the P/B ratio is 3.24. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.43% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more KSU shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -75,567 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,567,302 shares of KSU, with a total valuation of $1,782,598,174. Massachusetts Financial Services … meanwhile sold more KSU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,497,458,600 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Kansas City Southern shares by 0.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,108,972 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 9,412 shares of Kansas City Southern which are valued at $861,832,487. In the same vein, Boston Partners Global Investors,… increased its Kansas City Southern shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 390,923 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,849,463 shares and is now valued at $818,055,913. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Kansas City Southern stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.