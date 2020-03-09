Mixed Analyst Attention: YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI), HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

The shares of YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $37 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of YETI Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on February 21, 2020, to Buy the YETI stock while also putting a $37 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on December 17, 2019. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $37. Citigroup was of a view that YETI is Neutral in its latest report on November 01, 2019. Goldman thinks that YETI is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 33.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $40.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.91.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.42% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $26.75 while ending the day at $26.85. During the trading session, a total of 2.88 million shares were traded which represents a -48.31% decline from the average session volume which is 1.94 million shares. YETI had ended its last session trading at $28.39. YETI Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 YETI 52-week low price stands at $22.35 while its 52-week high price is $38.61.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The YETI Holdings Inc. generated 72.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 89.36%. YETI Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $1.18 and traded between $1.08 and $1.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HEXO’s 50-day SMA is 1.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.31. The stock has a high of $8.40 for the year while the low is $1.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 30.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.58%, as 28.41M YETI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.67% of HEXO Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.58M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -75.83% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 5.83% of HEXO Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.