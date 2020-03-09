Mixed Analyst Attention: United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

The shares of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $186 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of United Technologies Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on July 25, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $195. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on June 24, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 150. Vertical Research was of a view that UTX is Buy in its latest report on June 14, 2019. Seaport Global Securities thinks that UTX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 165.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $172.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 4.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.31.

The shares of the company added by 0.03% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $120.00 while ending the day at $126.48. During the trading session, a total of 8.56 million shares were traded which represents a -105.86% decline from the average session volume which is 4.16 million shares. UTX had ended its last session trading at $126.44. United Technologies Corporation currently has a market cap of $109.41 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.73, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.36, with a beta of 1.25. United Technologies Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 UTX 52-week low price stands at $121.48 while its 52-week high price is $158.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.94 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The United Technologies Corporation generated 7.38 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1.55%. United Technologies Corporation has the potential to record 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on January 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. Daiwa Securities also rated BILI as Downgrade on January 09, 2020, with its price target of $25 suggesting that BILI could surge by 84.69% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.11/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.09% to reach $174.31/share. It started the day trading at $27.87 and traded between $25.93 and $26.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BILI’s 50-day SMA is 23.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.53. The stock has a high of $29.28 for the year while the low is $13.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.39%, as 17.36M UTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.89% of Bilibili Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.47M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.89%. Looking further, the stock has raised 62.48% over the past 90 days while it gained 82.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. sold more BILI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -20.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. selling -2,617,521 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,215,355 shares of BILI, with a total valuation of $220,140,900.

Similarly, Yiheng Capital LLC increased its Bilibili Inc. shares by 28.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,102,881 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,782,263 shares of Bilibili Inc. which are valued at $174,617,086. In the same vein, RWC Asset Advisors (US) LLC increased its Bilibili Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 84,554 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,614,027 shares and is now valued at $142,532,282. Following these latest developments, around 24.47% of Bilibili Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.