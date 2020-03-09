Mixed Analyst Attention: ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT), Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $0.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 95.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -90.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.09.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.85% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.17 while ending the day at $0.18. During the trading session, a total of 7.04 million shares were traded which represents a 43.39% incline from the average session volume which is 12.43 million shares. TBLT had ended its last session trading at $0.19. ToughBuilt Industries Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 48.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 TBLT 52-week low price stands at $0.09 while its 52-week high price is $1.93.

The ToughBuilt Industries Inc. generated 2.46 million in revenue during the last quarter.

It started the day trading at $0.5175 and traded between $0.47 and $0.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HCR’s 50-day SMA is 0.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.46. The stock has a high of $4.99 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.51%, as 8.07M TBLT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.50% of Hi-Crush Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 721.57K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.82% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,445,852 shares of HCR, with a total valuation of $2,446,555. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more HCR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,993,245 worth of shares.

Similarly, Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (I… decreased its Hi-Crush Inc. shares by 8.37% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 844,246 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -77,103 shares of Hi-Crush Inc. which are valued at $599,415. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its Hi-Crush Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 60,826 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 764,741 shares and is now valued at $542,966. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Hi-Crush Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.