Mixed Analyst Attention: The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC), Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

The shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Macerich Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on February 12, 2020, to Underweight the MAC stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on January 15, 2020. That day the Mizuho set price target on the stock to $24. The stock was given Underperform rating by Jefferies in its report released on January 15, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that MAC is Underperform in its latest report on January 07, 2020. JP Morgan thinks that MAC is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 34.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $27.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 0.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.24.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.43% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $18.63 while ending the day at $19.43. During the trading session, a total of 5.89 million shares were traded which represents a -73.69% decline from the average session volume which is 3.39 million shares. MAC had ended its last session trading at $20.33. The Macerich Company currently has a market cap of $2.87 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 28.70, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 136.67, with a beta of 0.82. MAC 52-week low price stands at $19.28 while its 52-week high price is $44.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.98 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.88 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.35%. The Macerich Company has the potential to record 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $3.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.60% to reach $6.13/share. It started the day trading at $4.00 and traded between $3.59 and $3.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLNY’s 50-day SMA is 4.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.05. The stock has a high of $6.14 for the year while the low is $3.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.60%, as 6.70M MAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.40% of Colony Capital Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.80M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CLNY shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,142,347 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 69,245,451 shares of CLNY, with a total valuation of $323,376,256.

Similarly, The Caisse de dépôt et placement … decreased its Colony Capital Inc. shares by 8.90% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 32,023,651 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,130,000 shares of Colony Capital Inc. which are valued at $149,550,450. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Colony Capital Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 9,043 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 25,809,988 shares and is now valued at $120,532,644. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Colony Capital Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.