Mixed Analyst Attention: Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV), Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

The shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $55 price target. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Southwest Airlines Co., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Buckingham Research advised investors in its research note published on February 27, 2020, to Neutral the LUV stock while also putting a $43 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on January 17, 2020. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $58. BofA/Merrill was of a view that LUV is Neutral in its latest report on January 08, 2020. UBS thinks that LUV is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $55.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 3.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.82.

The shares of the company added by 1.06% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $42.72 while ending the day at $45.73. During the trading session, a total of 10.7 million shares were traded which represents a -122.93% decline from the average session volume which is 4.8 million shares. LUV had ended its last session trading at $45.25. Southwest Airlines Co. currently has a market cap of $24.05 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.84, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.86, with a beta of 1.59. Southwest Airlines Co. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 LUV 52-week low price stands at $44.18 while its 52-week high price is $58.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.98 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Southwest Airlines Co. generated 2.55 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 28.57%. Southwest Airlines Co. has the potential to record 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $126. DA Davidson also rated TREX as Downgrade on February 25, 2020, with its price target of $104 suggesting that TREX could down by -0.52% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $108.28/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.80% to reach $102.55/share. It started the day trading at $105.73 and traded between $99.75 and $103.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TREX’s 50-day SMA is 98.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 85.41. The stock has a high of $111.85 for the year while the low is $57.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.33%, as 7.97M LUV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.78% of Trex Company Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 41.77, while the P/B ratio is 13.37. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 516.04K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 15.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.77%. Looking further, the stock has raised 20.58% over the past 90 days while it gained 18.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more TREX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 25,352 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,379,773 shares of TREX, with a total valuation of $626,748,900. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more TREX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $522,539,935 worth of shares.

Similarly, William Blair Investment Manageme… increased its Trex Company Inc. shares by 5.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,063,670 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 209,869 shares of Trex Company Inc. which are valued at $399,214,941. In the same vein, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its Trex Company Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 132,193 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,312,514 shares and is now valued at $325,421,375. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Trex Company Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.