Mixed Analyst Attention: Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH), MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

The shares of Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on October 17, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $14 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Recro Pharma Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Janney advised investors in its research note published on January 31, 2019, to Buy the REPH stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on February 14, 2018. That day the Oppenheimer set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on December 19, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Aegis Capital was of a view that REPH is Buy in its latest report on November 14, 2016. Brean Capital thinks that REPH is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $16.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 98.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 14.63.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.38% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $9.60 while ending the day at $9.83. During the trading session, a total of 1.17 million shares were traded which represents a -226.71% decline from the average session volume which is 357660.0 shares. REPH had ended its last session trading at $10.28. REPH 52-week low price stands at $4.96 while its 52-week high price is $19.21.

The Recro Pharma Inc. generated 19.15 million in revenue during the last quarter. Recro Pharma Inc. has the potential to record 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on January 26, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4.50. Rodman & Renshaw also rated MVIS as Initiated on December 17, 2015, with its price target of $3.50 suggesting that MVIS could surge by 75.22% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.29/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.43% to reach $1.13/share. It started the day trading at $0.30 and traded between $0.265 and $0.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MVIS’s 50-day SMA is 0.6200 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.6900. The stock has a high of $1.25 for the year while the low is $0.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.30%, as 8.69M REPH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.04% of MicroVision Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 903.28K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.20% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.67% over the last six months.

This move now sees The AWM Investment Co., Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,927,200 shares of MVIS, with a total valuation of $4,502,680.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its MicroVision Inc. shares by 10.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,996,974 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 366,825 shares of MicroVision Inc. which are valued at $2,598,033. In the same vein, Taylor Frigon Capital Management … increased its MicroVision Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 71,869 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,457,267 shares and is now valued at $1,597,224. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of MicroVision Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.