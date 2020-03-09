Mixed Analyst Attention: Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW), Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)

The shares of Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on November 21, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $133 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lowe’s Companies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on November 21, 2019, to Buy the LOW stock while also putting a $135 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on November 15, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $130. The stock was given Outperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on November 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 129. Barclays was of a view that LOW is Overweight in its latest report on October 31, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that LOW is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 130.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 20 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $134.22. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.22.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.06% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $102.172 while ending the day at $105.31. During the trading session, a total of 7.88 million shares were traded which represents a -96.51% decline from the average session volume which is 4.01 million shares. LOW had ended its last session trading at $107.52. Lowe’s Companies Inc. currently has a market cap of $82.41 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.24, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.20, with a beta of 1.24. Lowe’s Companies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 7.26, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 LOW 52-week low price stands at $91.60 while its 52-week high price is $126.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.94 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lowe’s Companies Inc. generated 794.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -29.79%. Lowe’s Companies Inc. has the potential to record 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $73. Robert W. Baird also rated WDC as Upgrade on March 02, 2020, with its price target of $75 suggesting that WDC could surge by 31.91% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $57.71/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.16% to reach $80.38/share. It started the day trading at $57.08 and traded between $53.37 and $54.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WDC’s 50-day SMA is 65.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 55.88. The stock has a high of $72.00 for the year while the low is $35.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.12%, as 8.15M LOW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.73% of Western Digital Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.49%. Looking further, the stock has raised 15.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WDC shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,559,013 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 34,915,841 shares of WDC, with a total valuation of $2,286,987,586. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WDC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,294,373,207 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Western Digital Corporation shares by 1.70% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,106,408 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 219,319 shares of Western Digital Corporation which are valued at $858,469,724. In the same vein, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its Western Digital Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 808,458 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,738,497 shares and is now valued at $703,371,554. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Western Digital Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.