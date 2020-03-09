Mixed Analyst Attention: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE:CTL)

The shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $163 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Johnson & Johnson, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on December 19, 2019, to Overweight the JNJ stock while also putting a $173 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on December 17, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $170. The stock was given Overweight rating by Cantor Fitzgerald in its report released on November 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 160. Atlantic Equities was of a view that JNJ is Neutral in its latest report on October 16, 2019. Bernstein thinks that JNJ is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 155.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $160.41. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.13.

The shares of the company added by 0.01% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $137.41 while ending the day at $142.03. During the trading session, a total of 12.22 million shares were traded which represents a -65.79% decline from the average session volume which is 7.37 million shares. JNJ had ended its last session trading at $142.01. Johnson & Johnson currently has a market cap of $374.16 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 25.23, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.48, with a beta of 0.76. Johnson & Johnson debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.47, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 JNJ 52-week low price stands at $126.10 while its 52-week high price is $154.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.88 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Johnson & Johnson generated 17.3 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.7%. Johnson & Johnson has the potential to record 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on February 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE:CTL) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. MoffettNathanson also rated CTL as Downgrade on February 18, 2020, with its price target of $10 suggesting that CTL could surge by 9.66% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.70% to reach $13.25/share. It started the day trading at $12.15 and traded between $11.73 and $11.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CTL’s 50-day SMA is 13.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.59. The stock has a high of $15.30 for the year while the low is $9.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 107.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.81%, as 103.28M JNJ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.55% of CenturyLink Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 11.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.06% over the past 90 days while it gained 0.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CTL shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 2,274,033 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 124,771,334 shares of CTL, with a total valuation of $1,704,376,422. Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd. (Invest… meanwhile bought more CTL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,328,563,500 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its CenturyLink Inc. shares by 0.74% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 76,791,975 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 562,340 shares of CenturyLink Inc. which are valued at $1,048,978,379. In the same vein, Southeastern Asset Management, In… increased its CenturyLink Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,086,313 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 71,575,248 shares and is now valued at $977,717,888. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of CenturyLink Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.