Mixed Analyst Attention: II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI), Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

The shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on January 10, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of II-VI Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Canaccord Genuity advised investors in its research note published on December 18, 2019, to Buy the IIVI stock while also putting a $46 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Susquehanna Markets when it published its report on December 12, 2019. That day the Susquehanna set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on November 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40. Raymond James was of a view that IIVI is Outperform in its latest report on November 08, 2019. Northland Capital thinks that IIVI is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $41.69. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.18.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.54% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $28.73 while ending the day at $29.68. During the trading session, a total of 1.76 million shares were traded which represents a -11.83% decline from the average session volume which is 1.57 million shares. IIVI had ended its last session trading at $31.42. II-VI Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 IIVI 52-week low price stands at $26.93 while its 52-week high price is $42.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The II-VI Incorporated generated 376.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 135.19%. II-VI Incorporated has the potential to record -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on June 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.34/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.87% to reach $8.50/share. It started the day trading at $0.329 and traded between $0.295 and $0.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TTNP’s 50-day SMA is 0.2600 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.5500. The stock has a high of $2.18 for the year while the low is $0.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 41.84%, as 5.70M IIVI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.88% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 17.63M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.31%. Looking further, the stock has raised 70.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.45% over the last six months.

Virtu Financial BD LLC meanwhile bought more TTNP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $135,437 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.34% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.