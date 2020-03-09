Mixed Analyst Attention: HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV)

The shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Loop Capital in its latest research note that was published on February 25, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $28 price target. Loop Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of HP Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on November 11, 2019, to Outperform the HPQ stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on October 10, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $14. Morgan Stanley was of a view that HPQ is Equal-Weight in its latest report on October 04, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that HPQ is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $24.41. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.39.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.60% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $20.89 while ending the day at $21.41. During the trading session, a total of 12.86 million shares were traded which represents a -11.21% decline from the average session volume which is 11.56 million shares. HPQ had ended its last session trading at $21.54. HP Inc. currently has a market cap of $30.87 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.82, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.97, with a beta of 1.33. HPQ 52-week low price stands at $15.93 while its 52-week high price is $23.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.65 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The HP Inc. generated 4.21 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.46%. HP Inc. has the potential to record 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on November 13, 2015 where it informed investors and clients that Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.25. It started the day trading at $0.15 and traded between $0.14 and $0.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ENSV’s 50-day SMA is 0.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.26. The stock has a high of $0.72 for the year while the low is $0.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.39%, as 1.66M HPQ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.55% of Enservco Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Cross River Management LLC sold more ENSV shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Cross River Management LLC selling -74,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,292,892 shares of ENSV, with a total valuation of $1,745,591. AWM Investment Co., Inc. meanwhile sold more ENSV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $360,690 worth of shares.

Similarly, Hunter Associates Investment Mana… decreased its Enservco Corporation shares by 2.99% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,330,640 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -41,000 shares of Enservco Corporation which are valued at $188,951. Following these latest developments, around 16.20% of Enservco Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.