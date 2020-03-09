Mixed Analyst Attention: Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP), Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

The shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on February 26, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Golar LNG Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on January 23, 2020. The stock was given Underperform rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on March 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. BofA/Merrill was of a view that GMLP is Neutral in its latest report on November 07, 2018. Deutsche Bank thinks that GMLP is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.77. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -4.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.99.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.69% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.59 while ending the day at $3.81. During the trading session, a total of 752225.0 shares were traded which represents a -26.91% decline from the average session volume which is 592710.0 shares. GMLP had ended its last session trading at $4.04. Golar LNG Partners LP currently has a market cap of $280.0 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.18, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.90, with a beta of 1.32. Golar LNG Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 GMLP 52-week low price stands at $3.97 while its 52-week high price is $13.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.29 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Golar LNG Partners LP generated 100.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 55.17%. Golar LNG Partners LP has the potential to record 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on February 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $167. Piper Jaffray also rated AYX as Initiated on November 26, 2019, with its price target of $112 suggesting that AYX could surge by 17.28% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $149.68/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.35% to reach $162.23/share. It started the day trading at $147.12 and traded between $131.22 and $134.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AYX’s 50-day SMA is 130.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 115.58. The stock has a high of $160.11 for the year while the low is $65.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.27%, as 6.71M GMLP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.07% of Alteryx Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 454.88, while the P/B ratio is 20.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.89%. Looking further, the stock has raised 20.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more AYX shares, increasing its portfolio by 125.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 3,322,545 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,974,776 shares of AYX, with a total valuation of $833,302,009. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AYX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $611,003,007 worth of shares.

Similarly, Brown Capital Management LLC decreased its Alteryx Inc. shares by 0.02% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,676,739 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -700 shares of Alteryx Inc. which are valued at $512,794,788. In the same vein, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP decreased its Alteryx Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 450,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,564,014 shares and is now valued at $497,073,033. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Alteryx Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.