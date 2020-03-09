Mixed Analyst Attention: Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS), Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

The shares of Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $27 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Clovis Oncology Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on November 19, 2019, to In-line the CLVS stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from SVB Leerink Markets when it published its report on September 24, 2019. That day the SVB Leerink set price target on the stock to $10. Guggenheim was of a view that CLVS is Neutral in its latest report on August 02, 2019. Goldman thinks that CLVS is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 168.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.65.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.30% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.7524 while ending the day at $7.86. During the trading session, a total of 3.57 million shares were traded which represents a 55.86% incline from the average session volume which is 8.08 million shares. CLVS had ended its last session trading at $8.30. CLVS 52-week low price stands at $2.93 while its 52-week high price is $29.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.81 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Clovis Oncology Inc. generated 161.83 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.89 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.94%. Clovis Oncology Inc. has the potential to record -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on February 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $77. Scotiabank also rated HES as Upgrade on January 30, 2020, with its price target of $79 suggesting that HES could surge by 32.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $54.48/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.74% to reach $74.05/share. It started the day trading at $53.46 and traded between $48.34 and $49.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HES’s 50-day SMA is 62.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 62.79. The stock has a high of $74.11 for the year while the low is $51.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.56%, as 10.20M CLVS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.76% of Hess Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.95M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more HES shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.96% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -1,110,517 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 36,461,677 shares of HES, with a total valuation of $2,062,637,068. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more HES shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,701,187,465 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dodge & Cox increased its Hess Corporation shares by 0.09% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,755,034 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 13,466 shares of Hess Corporation which are valued at $834,692,273. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Hess Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 645,446 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,488,778 shares and is now valued at $763,060,171. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Hess Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.