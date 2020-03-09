Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI), Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)

The shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 13, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $37 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on September 24, 2019, to Market Perform the SBGI stock while also putting a $48 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on August 08, 2019. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $80. Evercore ISI was of a view that SBGI is Outperform in its latest report on May 07, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that SBGI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 57.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $35.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -0.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.86.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.61% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $21.54 while ending the day at $21.89. During the trading session, a total of 3.66 million shares were traded which represents a -134.93% decline from the average session volume which is 1.56 million shares. SBGI had ended its last session trading at $23.44. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.15 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 43.61, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 27.25, with a beta of 1.20. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 8.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 SBGI 52-week low price stands at $22.00 while its 52-week high price is $66.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.94 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. generated 1.33 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 73.4%. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. has the potential to record 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on February 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Tudor Pickering also rated MTDR as Downgrade on February 05, 2020, with its price target of $14 suggesting that MTDR could surge by 69.58% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.09/share, analysts expect it to down by -27.94% to reach $21.53/share. It started the day trading at $8.95 and traded between $6.47 and $6.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MTDR’s 50-day SMA is 14.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.74. The stock has a high of $22.25 for the year while the low is $8.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 26.23 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.93%, as 24.15M SBGI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.89% of Matador Resources Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.76, while the P/B ratio is 0.42. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -32.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.73% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more MTDR shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 440,936 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,393,714 shares of MTDR, with a total valuation of $181,815,784. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MTDR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $152,574,337 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Matador Resources Company shares by 14.24% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,565,986 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 943,107 shares of Matador Resources Company which are valued at $110,993,015. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Matador Resources Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 639,279 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,471,321 shares and is now valued at $94,934,279. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Matador Resources Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.